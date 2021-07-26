Jennifer Lopez Is "Totally in Love" With Ben Affleck as Their European Getaway Continues

Jennifer Lopez isn't waiting for tonight...

It appears the award-winning singer and boyfriend Ben Affleck have already mapped out their next stop during their PDA-filled trip across the pond. The couple, who rekindled their romance earlier this year after dating in the early aughts, recently enjoyed a romantic getaway in St. Tropez, France to celebrate J.Lo's 52 birthday.

But a source tells E! News the duo is headed towards Italy and getting there by "sailing on their yacht."

"They left Monaco mid-afternoon after spending the weekend there," the eyewitness details. "They seemed excited to get to their next destination and are planning to do some shopping and eating out."

Per the insider, the Hustlers actress and Oscar winner plan to "spend the next few days around the Amalfi coast."

Although Jennifer hasn't shied away from posting steamy vacation photos on Instagram—like the one of her and Ben passionately kissing on her birthday—she has yet to share behind-the-scenes footage of their Italian visit.