Jennifer Lopez Is "Totally in Love" With Ben Affleck as Their European Getaway Continues

Jennifer Lopez isn't waiting for tonight...
It appears the award-winning singer and boyfriend Ben Affleck have already mapped out their next stop during their PDA-filled trip across the pond. The couple, who rekindled their romance earlier this year after dating in the early aughts, recently enjoyed a romantic getaway in St. Tropez, France to celebrate J.Lo's 52 birthday.
But a source tells E! News the duo is headed towards Italy and getting there by "sailing on their yacht."
"They left Monaco mid-afternoon after spending the weekend there," the eyewitness details. "They seemed excited to get to their next destination and are planning to do some shopping and eating out."
Per the insider, the Hustlers actress and Oscar winner plan to "spend the next few days around the Amalfi coast."
Although Jennifer hasn't shied away from posting steamy vacation photos on Instagram—like the one of her and Ben passionately kissing on her birthday—she has yet to share behind-the-scenes footage of their Italian visit.
Interestingly, the "Dinero" singer's ex-fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, was also vacationing in St. Tropez, France this past weekend to celebrate his very own birthday. He turns 46 on Tuesday, July 27.
"Let the festivities begin," he captioned his Instagram on Thursday, July 22, alongside a snapshot of him on a yacht.
But despite being in the same place at the same time as the retired MLB player, a source close to Jennifer tells E! News she's not fazed by it.
Put simply, "She knew A-Rod was around, but he's the last thing on her mind and she could care less what he does."
"She's totally in love with Ben and only has eyes for him," adds the insider. "She has moved on and is not looking back. She's very relieved that she is out of that relationship and done with him for good."
It's most certainly clear that J.Lo's relationship with the retired athlete is history.
Aside from publicly showing her affection for Ben on the 'gram, she was recently spotted wearing a gold necklace with his name displayed across her chest.
While out and about in Monaco, the JLo Beauty founder accessorized her little white dress with the statement-making jewelry piece.
Even though the Selena actress is rocking new bling, don't expect to see her wearing a ring on that finger just yet. A separate source previously told E! News that she and the Justice League actor aren't rushing into anything.
"They have been meshing their lives and families and don't feel the need to get engaged yet or even tie the knot," the insider explained. "They have both been there and don't feel it's necessary."
As the source noted, "They are both very secure within their relationship and Ben worships her. It's truly meant to be and everyone around them thinks they are a perfect match."