Amazing Accessories Deals at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale is undoubtedly one of our favorite times of the year. What's not to like? There's incredible deals across dozens of categories like apparel, beauty, shoes and home, plus exclusive styles you can't get anywhere else.
Today, we rounded up our top 10 accessories deals from the sale to give you some shopping inspiration. From designer bags and wallets to luggage and everyday jewelry, scroll below to start saving!
Kendra Scott Zorte Split Hoop Earrings
If you don't have a go-to pair of earrings that can take you from the office to drinks with friends, we suggest adding these hoops to your cart.
Slip Sunset Hair Tie Set
Prevent hair breakage and creases when you throw your locks into a top knot or ponytail. These silk hair ties will make you think twice about using regular elastic ties again.
Coach Marlow Leather Crossbody Bag
This crossbody wallet bag needs to be part of your fall wardrobe. It's perfect for those days where you don't need a tote bag, but something to help you carry around the basics.
Tom Ford 55mm Gradient Square Sunglasses
Tom Ford sunglasses on sale? Unheard of! We how these classic frames can be rocked year-round.
BaubleBar Mini Alidia Ring
Everyone's favorite ring is on sale! Trust us when we say you'll get so much use out of these 14-karat gold-plated beauties.
Calpak Terrazzo 22-Inch Hard Shell Spinner Carry-On Suitcase
Are you headed on an adventure soon? You'll probably need a durable yet chic carry-on suitcase like this one.
Herschel Supply Co. Little America Colorblock Backpack
Another must-have for your next trip is this backpack. It has compartments for essentials like a 15-inch laptop, plus it offers a mountaineering-style design for all-day comfort when you're hiking or traveling.
Daniel Wellington Quadro Melrose Mesh Strap Watch
This watch is stunning! Treat yourself to one or get it for a loved one who needs a friendly reminder to be on time.
Clare V. Simple Tote
We're obsessed with Clare V.'s tote bags because they're stylish, durable and will fit all of your must-haves. Definitely worth the splurge!
MCM Small Visetos Bifold Wallet
Here's your sign to replace your wallet that is falling apart. We love the simple yet stylish design on this multi-slot wallet.
