A Paranoid Dexter Struggles With His Killer Urges in Thrilling First Trailer for the Revival

Can Dexter really run away from his past? See what's become of America's favorite serial killer in the first trailer for the 2021 revival, Dexter: New Blood .

You can hide from your past, but you can't run away.

This appears to be the case for America's favorite serial killer Dexter (Michael C. Hall) as he embarks on a new chapter in Showtime's upcoming limited event series, Dexter: New Blood, which premieres November 7. As the first trailer for the revival shows, Dexter has rebuilt his life thanks to a new alias and a small New York town he now calls home.

While Dexter appears to have transitioned well into suburban life, he hasn't been able to shake those killer instincts. "I've always had my demons, and so I went away," Dexter says in the new footage. "But, sometimes, I have an urge too strong to ignore."

To make matters worse, Dexter is paranoid that his cover will be blown, adding, "Every day I walk through this world, faking it. Knowing if someone knows who I am, that's it."

photos
2021 TV Premiere Dates

And while this serial killer saga is familiar to fans of Dexter, new faces will be introduced in New Blood. In addition to Hall, the revival series stars Julia Jones, Alano Miller, Johnny Sequoyah, Jack Alcott and Clancy Brown.

We're most excited to meet Jones' character, Angela Bishop, who is the town's Chief of Police and appears to be a new love interest for Dexter. If Rita (Julie Benz) and Deb (Jennifer Carpenter) were still alive, they'd be telling Angela to avoid Dexter like the plague. So, we wonder how long it will take for Angela to learn that Dexter, or Jimmy Lindsay as he's called in his new town, is one dangerous man?

You can catch all the drama and action to come in the new trailer above. And, for everything we know about the upcoming revival, scroll through the images below!

Moviestore Collection/Shutterstock
How Many Episodes?

The revival will be 10 episodes. Showrunner Clyde Phillips—who ran the first four seasons of the original series—wrote the script for the first and the last episode. It's scheduled to premiere Sunday, November 7 at 9 p.m. on Showtime.

Randy Tepper/Showtime
Where Will the Show Be Set?

Dexter was sort of iconically set in Miami the first time around, and in the finale the character had relocated to Oregon. Now, almost a decade later, Dexter is living in a town called Iron Lake in Upstate New York. He appears to be going by the name Jim Lindsay (which is close to the name of the author of the books the series was based on, Jeff Lindsay).

Dan Littlejohn/Showtime/Kobal/Shutterstock
This Is Not Dexter Season 9

Phillips told THR that "We want this not to be Dexter season nine." 

"We basically do get to start from scratch," he said. "I mean, 10 years have passed—however many years have passed—by the time this will air, and the show will reflect that time passage in so far as the ending of the show. This will have no resemblance to how the original finale was and it's a great opportunity to write a second finale for a show." 

Showtime
This Is Not a Reaction to the Series Finale

Phillips acknowledged many people involved with the show—including Michael C. Hall—knew that lumberjack ending was not a fan fave. 

"Michael certainly was aware that the ending wasn't well received and I believe that he was not completely satisfied with it and this is an opportunity to make that right," Philips said. "But that's not why we're doing it. We're doing this because there's such a hunger for Dexter out there." 

Randy Tepper/Showtime
But It's Not an Erasure of the Finale, Either

The revival will not erase Dexter's turn as a lumberjack.

"We're 10 years later," Phillips said. "We're not undoing anything. We're not doing movie magic, we're not going to betray the audience to say 'That was all a dream,' or whatever it is. I mean, what happened in the first eight years happened in the first eight years. This is now however many years later. So we're not undoing anything." 

Randy Tepper/Showtime
Will Deb Be Back?

Dexter's adoptive sister Deb (Jennifer Carpenter) will still be dead, but Dexter's a show known for its ghosts. 

"There is some flexibility for movie magic, and that's all I can say about it," Phillips said, refusing to answer the question directly. 

Randy Tepper/Showtime
The Return of the Trinity Killer

Speaking of movie magic, the only major returning guest star we know of so far is John Lithgow, which is baffling because the Trinity Killer is very dead. But Deadline reports that Lithgow will return for a brief appearance, so we're expecting a hallucination or perhaps a dream sequence.

Getty Images
Meet the New Cast

It appears that the new series will feature mainly new side characters. Here's a breakdown of who to expect: 

Jamie Chung plays a famous true-crime podcaster from LA who gets caught up in the show's central mystery. 

Clancy Brown plays Kurt Caldwell, the villain and unofficial mayor of Iron Lake who owns the truck stop. He's a man of the people, but if you cross him or hurt anyone he cares, for "God help you." 

Julia Jones plays Angela Bishop, Iron Lake's first Native American police chief. Johnny Sequoyah plays her daughter Audrey.

Alano Miller plays Logan, a police sergeant and assistant coach of the high school wrestling team. 

David Magidoff plays Teddy, a new addition to the local police department. 

Oscar Wahlberg plays Zach, the captain of the high school wrestling team. 

Jack Alcott plays Randall, who has a meaningful encounter with Dexter. 

Michael Cyril Creighton plays Fred Jr., owner of Fred's Fish & Game.

Randy Tepper/Showtime
Will Phillips' Finale Idea Happen?

When the original finale aired, Phillips was interviewed by E! News' Kristin Dos Santos and revealed what his pitch for the series finale would have been. It involved Dexter being executed for his crimes while all of his victims (even the indirect ones) could be seen watching from the gallery. Understandably, Phillips couldn't say whether this ending would see the light of day in the revival. 

"Everybody knows that quote," he said. "And then if I say none of it is in play, then they know something else is going to happen if they say all of it in play. Then, then they know that that's something's going to happen so I can't answer that. I can't talk about the finale of the show." 

Showtime
Will Dexter Still Be in Law Enforcement?

Phillips couldn't say for sure if Dexter's former job of blood splatter analyst for the Miami Police Department would come back into play, but he could say this: "We discuss it and we we do mess with it, we do change it up. I can't tell you in which ways." 

The show will "look and feel different yet familiar," whatever that means. 

Dexter: New Blood premieres Sunday, November 7 at 9 p.m. on Showtime.

