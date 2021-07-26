See Too Hot to Handle's Francesca Farago Explosively Crash Love Is Blind: After the Altar

Which Love Is Blind couples are ready for babies, and which are on the verge of a break-up?
The OMG-worthy new trailer for Love Is Blind: After the Altar proves that some Netflix stars are still meant to be, while others grapple with explosive confrontations...and one surprise guest. The season one cast reunites for a three-part anniversary bash, premiering on Netflix July 28. Fan favorite Amber Pike wants to expand her family, but is husband Matt Barnett ready to be a dad?
"You're never going to have the perfect situation to have children," Amber explains. "The longer he waits, the more unrealistic it's going to become."
Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton are grateful they never have to be single again, and definitely have babies on the brain. But not all couples are as lucky.
Giannina Gibelli coos that she has found "the one" after previously ditching ex-fiancé Damian Powers on their wedding day. The on-again, off-again duo seem to be intimate once more, with Giannina gushing, "Ever since I can remember, I've been dreaming of finding a soulmate. And I found him."
But, she's not forgetting Damian's dinner date with Too Hot to Handle's Francesca Farago back in August 2020, especially when Francesca crashes the After the Altar party. "She's on the wrong Netflix show," Giannina seethed. "He's mine."
Damian snaps, "You don't control me, you don't tell me what to do. I can handle my own," before telling the camera, "That was bulls––t."
Plus, Jessica Batten clarifies what really happened between her and ex Mark Cuevas. "My biggest fear going into the party is seeing Mark's girlfriend," Jessica confessed. "Apparently he was sleeping with multiple other women. He had been fooling me the entire time."
From Amber and Diamond Jack fighting to Lauren "LC" Chamblin (who also dated Mark!) calling herself "bad luck LC," there definitely is more drama After the Altar than before the weddings!
Watch the explosive trailer above to get a sneak peek at the shocking revelations.
Love Is Blind: After the Altar premieres July 28 on Netflix.