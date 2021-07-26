KardashiansRoyalsRed CarpetCeleb CouplesE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

Michael Phelps Shares What Could Persuade Him to Compete in the Olympics One More Time

In a new interview with the Today show, Michael Phelps responded to the rumors that he could return to the swimming pool for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

By Mike Vulpo Jul 26, 2021 5:21 PMTags
SportsMichael PhelpsOlympicsCelebritiesNBCU
Watch: Michael Phelps Talks Retiring From Swimming After Rio

Michael Phelps may not be done making a splash in the swimming pool. 

Although the Olympian made it clear that he was done competing after the 2016 Rio Games, times may be changing. During an interview on the Today show, one of the greatest swimmers of all time shed some light on his mindset these days.

"My wife said to Lester Holt in 2016 back in Rio, that if I did come back, it would be in L.A.," Michael told co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie on July 26. "I'm not coming back now! Don't get any ideas."

At the same time, the father of three has a few new cheerleaders that may just persuade him to compete again.

"My kids love the water," he shared. "If my boys, at some point, ask when I'm going to or why I'm not competing, we'll see what the answer is then. Anything for my kids."

photos
New Sports at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

"I'm completely happy," Michael added. "I get into the water from time to time for my own personal mental health."

Instagram

For now, the 36-year-old is more than content being in Tokyo serving as a commentator for NBC Sports. During the Today show, Michael was able to congratulate longtime friend Chase Kalisz on his big win in the swimming pool.

He also shared his confidence in Katie Ledecky, Caeleb Dressel and the rest of the U.S. swimming team. Plus, after winning a record-breaking 28 Olympic medals in his career, it's safe to say Michael deserves to enjoy the games away from the splash zone.

"With everything that I've done. This is how I wanted to go out," Michael previously shared with E! News in 2016. "I wanted to go out on top, and on my terms. After seeing everything that went down here, hasn't really sunk in fully yet, but I have a feeling over the next months, years, it will sink in and I might be able to believe."

Trending Stories

1

Kyle Richards Rushed to the Hospital After Walking into a Beehive

2
Exclusive

Why Exes J.Lo and Alex Rodriguez Are Celebrating Birthdays in France

3

Harry & Meghan's Daughter Officially Added to Line of Succession

"It's crazy to wrap my head around the amount of medals, the amount of races," he added, "because it all started as a dream."

Today is live from Tokyo all this week starting at 7 a.m. on NBC. And for more candid photos from the Olympics, keep scrolling

Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images
U.S. Women's Soccer Team
Yuichi Masuda/Getty Images
Aubree Munro
ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden
Toru Hanai/Getty Images
U.S. Men's Volleyball Team
Patrick Smith/Getty Images
Samuel Mikulak
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Nikhil Kumar
Al Bello/Getty Images
Olivia Smoliga, Catie Deloof & Allison Schmitt
Abbie Parr/Getty Images
Andrew Mackiewicz
Kin Cheung/AP/Shutterstock
Adriana Diaz
Matt Slocum/AP/Shutterstock
Svend Brodersen
ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images
Caterine Ibarguen
Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
Team Netherlands
Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
Team Argentina
Clive Rose/Getty Images
Team Italy
Patrick Smith/Getty Images
Jordan Chiles & Simone Biles
THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images
Keldon Johnson & Jayson Tatum
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Novak Djokovic & Andy Murray
LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images
Mykayla Skinner & Simone Biles
TIBOR ILLYES/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Mária Fazekas
Jae C Hong/AP/Shutterstock
Eri Yamada
TIBOR ILLYES/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Dora Madarasz
Ricardo Mazalan/AP/Shutterstock
Megan Rapinoe
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Horacio Cifuentes
Kimiro Kondo/AFLO/Shutterstock
Caroline Marks
CHINE NOUVELLE/SIPA/Shutterstock
Naomi Osaka

(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family)

Trending Stories

1

Kyle Richards Rushed to the Hospital After Walking into a Beehive

2
Exclusive

Why Exes J.Lo and Alex Rodriguez Are Celebrating Birthdays in France

3

Harry & Meghan's Daughter Officially Added to Line of Succession

4

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Party Like It's 2002 at Her Birthday Bash

5

Justin Timberlake Responds After Lance Bass Shades Him for Not Texting