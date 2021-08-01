Happy First Birthday, Buddy Danielson! Relive Brie Bella's Son's Cutest Pics

It's the big one!

Only a day after BFF cousin Matteo Chigvintsev rang in his big b-day, Brie Bella's youngest Buddy Danielson is celebrating his first birthday today. Twin sisters Brie and Nikki Bella gave birth back-to-back in 2020, with Matteo arriving on July 31 and Buddy born on August 1. The mini-me cousins even had an emotional first meeting onscreen.

The adorable Total Bellas babies are already inseparable, and Buddy's big sister Birdie Danielson has proven to be the best older sibling and cheerleader to Buddy as he learns to walk! And Brie proudly revealed that Buddy is the perfect blend of husband Daniel Bryan and herself.

"They look like Dada, but act like Mama," she captioned a cute Instagram Story on May 26.

Brie previously told E! News that her favorite moment with Buddy was the first time he smiled. "It melted my heart; especially because of his dimples!" the loving mom gushed.