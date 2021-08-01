KardashiansRoyalsRed CarpetCeleb CouplesE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

Happy First Birthday, Buddy Danielson! Relive Brie Bella's Son's Cutest Pics

It's the big one! 

Only a day after BFF cousin Matteo Chigvintsev rang in his big b-day, Brie Bella's youngest Buddy Danielson is celebrating his first birthday today. Twin sisters Brie and Nikki Bella gave birth back-to-back in 2020, with Matteo arriving on July 31 and Buddy born on August 1. The mini-me cousins even had an emotional first meeting onscreen. 

The adorable Total Bellas babies are already inseparable, and Buddy's big sister Birdie Danielson has proven to be the best older sibling and cheerleader to Buddy as he learns to walk! And Brie proudly revealed that Buddy is the perfect blend of husband Daniel Bryan and herself. 

"They look like Dada, but act like Mama," she captioned a cute Instagram Story on May 26.

Brie previously told E! News that her favorite moment with Buddy was the first time he smiled. "It melted my heart; especially because of his dimples!" the loving mom gushed.

Birdie and Buddy Danielson's Sibling Pics

From growing baby teeth to seeing snow for the first time, check out Buddy's cutest moments from his first year below.

11 Months Old

To celebrate Buddy turning 11 months old, Brie shared this sweet summery snap of her son.

Sweet Bud

In May 2021, Brie wrote, "My sweet Bud."

Just Like Mama

In this pic from May 2021, Brie revealed that her son Buddy inherited her personality.

Brie's Wild Child

Brie shared on Instagram, "Me and my wildling."

Sweet Potato Face

Alongside this adorable photo of Buddy, Brie wrote, "Sweet Potato Face."

Baby's Best Friend

Buddy gives the family dog a lick of his sweet potato snack.

Brie's Sweet Boy

Brie captioned this photo, "My sweet Buddy."

Eight Months

When Buddy turned eight-months-old, Brie posted, "My wild 8 month boy."

Baby Teeth

Brie Bella gave fans a closer look at baby Buddy's budding teeth in this March 2021 update.

Play Time With Buddy

Fans got another look at Buddy's baby teeth in this playtime pic.

Happy Buddy

Alongside this March 2021 photo of her son, Brie wrote, "Hi Buddy"

7 Months Old

In honor of Buddy turning 7-months old, the WWE superstar shared, "Can't believe my little Bud Bud is 7 months....sitting up, crawling and reaching out for me. He's my cuddle sweet little bug!!!"

Brie’s Babies

Brie shared a sweet selfie of kids Birdie and Buddy in February 2021.

Sitting Up

"And just like that, Buddy is sitting up," the Total Bellas star shared online.

The Disaster Artist

Alongside this February 2021 update, Brie joked, "He loves when his sister is out so he can destroy her room lol."

Mountain Man

Brie, Bryan, Birdie and Buddy ventured to Lake Tahoe for a winter getaway.

Happy New Year!

"Ringing in the New Year with these Party Animals!!!" Brie wrote online. "Happy New Year's Bella Army"

Bryan and the Kids

On this Christmas Eve post, Brie wrote, "Best gifts I've ever been given are these 3!!!"

Buddy's First Christmas

Brie took a sweet picture with Buddy ahead of his first Christmas.

All Smiles

While taking selfies of Buddy, Brie penned, "Happy face slowly into the please stop taking my picture face!!"

Done with Pictures

Unfortunately for Brie, Buddy was quickly over the selfie session.

Buddy and Nana

"Best gift we got this year," Brie shared with her followers. "Visit from Nana!"

Playtime with Mom

Buddy beamed as he spent quality time with mom Brie.

Brie's Little Man

In December 2020, Brie shared this photo of herself and her "little man."

 

Four Months Old

Alongside this sweet photo of Bryan and Buddy, Brie stated, "Buddy is officially 4 months old!!"

Smiling Bright

Brie shared, "I love how one minute they are smiling at you and the next they are sleeping!!"

Sleeping Buddy

Buddy looked so peaceful in this sleeping shot.

Thankful for Family

"Sooo grateful for family and friends," Brie wrote. "And my friends that are like family so on this special Holiday it feels like home."

Sweet as Pie

Buddy couldn't be cuter in this pic from Thanksgiving 2020.

More Playtime

In this Nov. 2020 photo, Buddy enjoyed some bonding time with his cousin, Matteo.

