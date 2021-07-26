Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Daughter Lili Finally Listed in Royal Website's Line of Succession

It looks like a change has been made to the British Royal Family's website.
While it's been seven weeks since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor into the world, it appears their little one's name was only recently added to the order of succession page.
As the website states, Lili is eighth in line to the throne. Prince Charles is first in line followed by Prince William and his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Harry comes next followed by his son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.
Prince Andrew is ninth in line to the throne followed by his daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie and then Eugenie's son August Brooksbank. Next comes Prince Edward and his children James, Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor. Princess Anne is then in 16th place followed by her son Peter Phillips and his children Savannah Phillips and Isla Phillips. Finally, there's Michael Tindall followed by his daughters Mia Tendall and Lena Tindall, with his son Lucas Tindall being listed in the 23rd spot.
According to the website, which is written and managed by the Royal Household at Buckingham Palace, "the succession to the throne is regulated not only through descent, but also by Parliamentary statute."
On July 24, The Sun published a report—along with a screenshot—showing Lili's name had yet to be listed on the order of succession page. Royal reporters—including The Sun's Matt Wilkinson, ITV's Chris Ship and Harper's Bazaar's Omid Scobie—all pointed out the update on July 26.
"The Buckingham Palace website gets updated periodically," the Palace said in a statement to E! News, "and that update happened today."
According to The Sun, William and Kate Middleton's son Louis was featured on the page 12 days after his 2018 birth, and Harry and Meghan's son Archie was featured on the page 15 days after his 2019 birth. The outlet also reported that Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's son August was added to the online list 61 days after his February birth and that Michael and Zara Tindall's son Lucas has been included on the page since his March birth.
Meghan gave birth to Lili at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California on June 4. The Duchess and Duke of Sussex named their daughter after Queen Elizabeth II, whose nickname is Lilibet, and the late Princess Diana.
Last week, Penguin Random House announced it will publish a memoir by Harry, who stepped back as a working member of the royal family with Meghan last year. The company said the book will cover his childhood to present day, including the duke's dedication to service, his military duty and his joy as a father and husband.
"I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," Harry stated in a press release. "I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story—the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned—I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think. I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I've learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthful."