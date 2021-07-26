You Need to See Australia's Swim Coach Freak Out After Ariarne Titmus' Olympic Win

Watch : 2020 Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony: Must-See Moments

Think you're having a great Monday? Wait until you see the video that's doing quite the lap on social media.



Following swimmer Ariarne Titmus' Olympic win, her coach Dean Boxell deserves a medal alone for his reaction alone since it's simply, well, pure gold. In the hilarious clip shared on TikTok, Dean had more than just a round of applause once Ariane beat Olympic champion Katie Ledecky for a gold medal in the best 400-meter freestyle in history on July 26. The 43-year-old coach told a small group of reporters after the race that he just "lost it."



"I think I went outside of my body," he told them, according to Sports Illustrated. "I just lost it."



"Lost it" is an interesting choice of words considering not only did he pull off his mask and punch the air in celebration—which can be expected—but, it's the hip-swaying, thrusts of celebration outside of the barrier in the arena that's really worth the watch.