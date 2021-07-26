Gymnast Oksana Chusovitina Receives Standing Ovation at Age 46 During Tokyo Olympics

Watch : Simone Biles Tells Why USA Gymnasts Skipped Opening Ceremony

Oksana Chusovitina got a memorable and highly deserved send-off after competing in her eighth Olympic Games.

On Sunday, July 25, the 46-year-old gymnast received a standing ovation from her fellow competitors and even the judges after performing her vault routine at the 2020 Tokyo Games, which failed to qualify her for the event's final. The athlete had announced that this will be her final Olympics.

Oksana, who was representing Uzbekistan but has also previously represented the Soviet Union and Germany, has competed in every Olympics since the 1992 Barcelona Games. She has won two Olympic medals throughout her storied career, including a team gold with the Soviet squad in 1992, and a silver in the vault for the Germans at the 2008 Beijing Games.

Footage from NBC's broadcast on July 25 showed Oksana getting tearful after her final routine, in addition to making a heart with her hands and saying "bye-bye" into the cameras.