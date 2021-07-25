Camila Cabello Responds to Backlash After Her Dancer Is Accused of Blackface

Watch : Camila Cabello Reveals J Balvin Helped Her With "Intense Anxiety"

Camila Cabello is setting the record straight.

Over the weekend, the Grammy winner addressed accusations that one of her backup dancers performed in blackface. The pop star recently took center stage during an appearance on The Tonight Show, where she performed her new single, "Don't Go Yet."

For the set, Camila and her backup dancers appeared to channel the '80s with colorful props, Miami Vice-inspired outfits and beauty looks from the era. Following the performance, however, many took to social media to criticize the heavy makeup worn on stage, specifically by dancer Dylan Pearce.

As one Twitter user wrote, "Camila what was going on with Dylan's makeup?...having a dancer do blackface on stage in 2021 is absurd and you know better than that! say something immediately."

The former Fifth Harmony member issued a statement shortly after receiving criticism.

"hey! so this dude was just supposed to be a white man with a terrible spray tan," she wrote on Saturday, July 24. "we purposefully tried to pull together a multicultural group of performers, the expectation was not that everyone in the performance needed to be Latin."