Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin Cuddle Up Together on Boat Trip With His Daughter Penelope

Scott Disick enjoyed some time on the sea with two of his favorite ladies.

On Saturday, July 24, the 38-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared photos from a boat trip on the open seas with girlfriend Amelia Hamlin, 20, and his daughter Penelope Disick, 9. In one pic, Scott and Amelia wear matching gray sweatshirts while covered in a wool Hermès blanket.

"Hermès only to swim," Scott wrote. Amelia commented on his post with a series of red heart and fire emojis.

She also shared the photo on her Instagram Stories with the caption, "I love you!"

Scott also posted an adorable snapshot of himself kissing Penelope on the head as they both snuggled under the blanket. The reality star later shared a pic of his daughter smiling and standing by a railing with a friend.

During their boating trip, they passed by a pod of whales.

Amelia and Scott began dating late last year. In recent months, the model has occasionally been spotted on outings with Scott and Penelope, as well as, with his and his ex Kourtney Kardashian's other kids, Mason Disick, 11, and Reign Disick, 6.