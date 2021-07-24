Bindi Irwin Celebrates Her "First Birthday as a Mama" With New Family Photos

Bindi Irwin's birthday is extra special this year.
The Crikey! It's the Irwins star celebrated her 23rd birthday on Saturday, July 24, and marked the occasion with a heartwarming message about her life as a new mom. Just four months ago, the Australian native and her husband Chandler Powell welcomed their daughter Grace Warrior.
"My first birthday as a mama has been the most beautiful gift," Bindi began her caption on Instagram. "Our sweet Grace Warrior's face says it all. Today I celebrated by feeding Monty the crocodile and hugging my gorgeous girl (not at the same time!)."
The daughter of late Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin concluded, "Thank you for the lovely birthday messages and kind support, it means the world to me."
Additionally, the television personality posted adorable family photos. In one image, Bindi's baby girl was all smiles as she was being cradled by her mother. Another snapshot captured a candid family moment with the birthday girl, her husband, their daughter, her 17-year-old brother, Robert Clarence Irwin, and mother, Terri Irwin.
Taking to his Instagram page, Chandler also shouted out his wife with a sweet message.
"Happy birthday to the most amazing woman I know," he wrote. "Wife, mother, and Wildlife Warrior. My favorite thing about you is your kind heart. You dedicate each day to bringing happiness and love to everyone around you. Today it's our turn to celebrate how incredible you are. I love you."
Bindi responded, "Thank you so much sweetheart. I love you and Grace more than words could ever describe."
The star's birthday post comes a few weeks after she announced that she was taking a step back from the spotlight.
"Hi guys, just a note to say thank you for your support," she expressed on June 21, which she has since deleted. "I'm taking a break from social media and most of my work in the public eye for a month to be with my beautiful daughter and wonderful family."
As she explained, "I feel tremendously grateful to share our life and conservation work with you, but I need some time to focus on the happiness that is my family (both human and animal)."
Despite taking a social media break, Bindi has returned to the 'Gram in recent weeks to share sweet tributes to her loved ones.
Earlier this week, she honored her mother on her birthday.
"Celebrating my beautiful mama's birthday by releasing five sea turtles back to the wild, after they were in care at our Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital," Bindi shared on Tuesday, July 20. "This day will live in my heart forever, with the most amazing Mama turned Bunny (our term for grandmother). I love you beyond description, Mum."
Of course, the zookeeper continues to gush over her little one on Instagram, writing on July 14, "A collection of my favourite moments this month. Our beautiful angel has started giggling all the time and absolutely loves nature walks, looking for wildlife with us. Can you believe she'll be 4 months old soon?! Infinite love and gratitude in my heart."