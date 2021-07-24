Bindi Irwin Celebrates Her "First Birthday as a Mama" With New Family Photos

Watch : Bindi Irwin Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband Chandler Powell

Bindi Irwin's birthday is extra special this year.

The Crikey! It's the Irwins star celebrated her 23rd birthday on Saturday, July 24, and marked the occasion with a heartwarming message about her life as a new mom. Just four months ago, the Australian native and her husband Chandler Powell welcomed their daughter Grace Warrior.

"My first birthday as a mama has been the most beautiful gift," Bindi began her caption on Instagram. "Our sweet Grace Warrior's face says it all. Today I celebrated by feeding Monty the crocodile and hugging my gorgeous girl (not at the same time!)."

The daughter of late Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin concluded, "Thank you for the lovely birthday messages and kind support, it means the world to me."

Additionally, the television personality posted adorable family photos. In one image, Bindi's baby girl was all smiles as she was being cradled by her mother. Another snapshot captured a candid family moment with the birthday girl, her husband, their daughter, her 17-year-old brother, Robert Clarence Irwin, and mother, Terri Irwin.