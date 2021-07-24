Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Prove They're Still Going Strong With Vacation in Spain

Watch : Dakota Johnson Confirms Relationship With Chris Martin

A little fun in the sun!

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin, who has been together for nearly four years, recently took their romance across the seas for a delightful getaway. The couple jetted off to Palma De Mallorca, Spain, where they enjoyed a boat ride and some sightseeing in the city.

At one point, the pair was spotted soaking up the sun as they sailed out to the sea in a dinghy ride. That wasn't their only outdoor activity for the day. The Coldplay frontman and The High Note actress wrapped their arms around each other while taking an afternoon stroll around the Spanish island.

For their outing, the two kept things low-key and casual. The 44-year-old musician was all smiles as he wore a black T-shirt, matching shorts and a baseball cap. Dakota looked effortlessly chic with her multi-colored floral blouse and off-white shorts. Like Chris, she also sported a baseball cap.