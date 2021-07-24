Mark Wahlberg Shares Sweet and Rare Photo of Himself With His Kids

Quick, everybody dunk dad!

On Thursday, July 22, Mark Wahlberg shared on Instagram a photo of himself playing with three of his four kids in a pool. The 50-year-old actor is seen with his and wife Rhea Durnham's sons Michael, 15, and Brendan, 12, and daughter Grace, 11, who all cling to their dad as they try to push him down into the water.

"They never got me under!" Mark wrote in his post.

Rhea, who also shares 17-year-old daughter Ella with Mark, commented with a slew of multicolored hearts.

The rare snapshot was a delightful surprise to fans, as Mark posts images of his kids on social media only occasionally. Earlier this month, he shared on Instagram a video from a family beach day. In 2020, the actor shared a few pics and videos of his kids, including a TikTok of Grace performing a Tiger King parody. Mark wrote, "Could somebody please tell me what this is? I went downstairs to get a snack."