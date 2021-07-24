Britney Spears Poses Topless in Daisy Dukes Amid Conservatorship Battle

Watch : Britney Spears Feels "Relieved and Hopeful" About Her Future

Oops... She did it. And then she did it again.

On Friday, July 23, Britney Spears got playful on Instagram by sharing a topless photo of herself, showing her staring into the camera, covering her bare chest with her hands and wearing a tiny pair unbuttoned Daisy Dukes while standing in what appears to be her backyard. The pop star soon deleted the pic, and then reposted it, delighting many fans and #FreeBritney campaign supporters. She captioned the post, one of her most revealing photo in years, with a plant emoji.

"That's hot," commented old friend Paris Hilton, adding a heart eyes emoji and a fire emoji.

Leslie Jordan and Jersey Shore star Jenni "JWoww" Farley also praised the post. A fan wrote, "Literally free Britney [red heart emoji]." Another one commented, "She's freeing herself [fire emoji]."

Over the past few years, Britney has remained out of the spotlight after canceling concerts and her Instagram page has mostly featured fashion photos or videos of herself dancing in her house or backyard.