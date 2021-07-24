Luke Combs Pays for Funerals of 3 Fans Who Died After His Concert

Luke Combs is stepping up to assist three mourning families in their time of need.
According to the Associated Press, via ABC News, the country music star will pay for the funeral expenses of three men who died after seeing him perform at the Faster Horses Festival in Michigan, which also featured sets from Jason Aldean and Thomas Rhett.
On July 17, Kole Sova, 19, William "Richie" Mays Jr., 20, and Dawson Brown, 20, died from what relatives described as accidental carbon monoxide poisoning at a campground close to the festival grounds.
The Lenawee County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that five men were found unresponsive inside a travel trailer after a friend called 911 over concerns that he hadn't heard from them. Three men were pronounced dead at the scene, while two others were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Their current condition is unknown.
Officials suspect the individuals were exposed to emissions from a generator located near the trailer they were staying in.
Combs' gesture was met with surprise by the victims' loved ones.
Sova's mother, Meeka Sova, said, "For him to reach out and do that, I don't even have the words. I wish I could just give him a hug."
Amy Satterthwaite recalled holding son Mays' hand during Combs' performance at the music festival. She told the AP, "That was the last time we were with our boys."
Live Nation's President of Country Touring Brian O'Connell said in a statement posted on Faster Horses Festival's Twitter that he was "deeply saddened" by the tragic incident. "Our hearts are broken for the families, friends and loved ones," it read in part.
Luke's rep has not responded to E! News' request for comment.