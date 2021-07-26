Word on the Street: This Is the Shadiest Real Housewives of Potomac Gift Guide

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Whether you've been watching The Real Housewives of Potomac since its debut or if you're late to the party, we can all agree that it is nothing short of iconic. The shade-throwing is unparalleled, the meme-worthy material never stops, and these women always bring it. RHOP is finally getting the recognition it deserves and the best way to celebrate that (aside from watching the show) is with some Potomac-themed gifts for your fellow fans... or yourself.
If you're the "baddest thing walking and the smartest one talking" à la Gizelle Bryant, we found jewelry to honor the catchphrase and even a baby onesie for the mini RHOP viewers in your life. If you channel Karen Huger as the Grande Dame of your city, then here's the perfect glass for you. We even found the resorts and hotels from the cast trips just in case you really wanted to treat yourself with a Bravo-inspired experience.
If you automatically associate Corona Light with Ashley Darby, you're dying to know what was in Monique Samuels' reunion binder, or you are "so glad Juan Dixon is not here right now," do your best Wendy Osefo-inspired slither through our Real Housewives of Potomac gift guide. If you miss out on this list, then you might have to blot your tears with a folded napkin just like Candiace Dillard Bassett's signature move.
Real Housewives of Potomac inspired Weekly Planner Page: Digital Download
Organizing your week and planning ahead can actually be fun with this RHOP-inspired planner. There are sections for your shopping list, to-do list, workout goals, and some cartoon renderings of your favorite Housewives. This item is available as a digital download, which means you will get instant access to it (no waiting for shipping!) and you can print it out as many times as you want. There's even a black and white version that comes with your purchase. If you want to add your name or other personalized details, there are options to customize it for an additional cost.
Monique's Binder of Receipts Journal - Ruled Line
Unfortunately, this is not Monique's actual binder of receipts, but it does have the same tabs. You can use this journal to take notes in class, write down personal reminders, or carry around some shady receipts about your frenemies.
Real Housewives Potomac Heavy Duty Drink Alcohol Pouches With Straw- Set of 5
These drink pouches are perfect to sip from while you watch the show or for any social gathering. They're decorated with Real Housewives of Potomac quotes, which adds fun to every situation.
RHOP Cast T-Shirt & Mug
This t-shirt has Karen, Gizelle, Robyn Dixon, Ashley, and Candiace's faces on it. And if you love this design, but you don't want a t-shirt, there's a mug with the same graphics. It's perfect to start your day with some "Coffee and Love" à la Ashley.
Wendy and T'Challa Laptop Skin
One of the most hilarious feuds of Season 5 was between Wendy and Monique's pet bird T'Challa Samuels. Who could ever forget when he spooked her at the lake house? It's just one of those moments that will always make you laugh no matter how many times you watch. This laptop skin is available in different sizes to accommodate several Macbook, PC, and Surface devices.
ENDI Unisex Crewneck Sweatshirt - RHOP - Karen Huger
Gizelle accused Karen of wearing faux Fendi. Karen insisted that she got her clothes tailored and that's why the "F" was cropped off. It doesn't really matter who was right because that "Endi" confusion is just too funny. This "Endi" sweatshirtavailable in red, black, and grey.
Baddest Walking & Smartest Talking Baby Bodysuit
Start them young with this onesie decorated with Gizelle's Season 4 tagline. It comes in pink, blue, black, purple, and yellow.
Juan Dixon Tote Bag
Everyone is glad when Juan Dixon is here, but this quote was instantly iconic, making this tote both fun and useful.
Real Housewives of Potomac Unisex Sweatshirt - RHOP
This collegiate-style sweatshirt is a comfortable way to rep your favorite show. It's available in black and white.
Where Juan At? Doormat
This quote is the gift that keeps on giving. There's no better way to welcome fellow RHOP viewers to your home than with this Robyn-inspired doormat.
Where Juan At? Baseball Dad Hat
Sure, this is (probably) overkill, but this quote will never not be funny. You might as well wear it on a hat.
Karen Huger Gizelle Bryant Bravo Sweatshirt
Karen is constantly uttering legendary lines. Who wouldn't want to wear this quote on a sweatshirt?
Real Housewives of Potomac Coloring Book
Give yourself some relaxation (and some laughs) with this Real Housewives of Potomac coloring book. You can color moments including T'Challa's first encounter with Wendy and Monique whipping out that reunion binder.
Personalized 'The Grande Dame of YOUR town' Stemless Wine Glass
Channel your inner Karen every time you sip out of this personalized glass. You can put your town/city on the cup and choose the font color.
The Real Housewives of Potomac Ashley Darby Don’t Ruin Your Momma’s Table Zipper Pouch
Ashley came for Candiace's finances during an infamous Season 4 fight, where Candiace waved a butter knife around. If you want to commemorate that episode, get this zippered pouch. And if you really want to embody the episode, you can use the zip-up as storage for your butter knives.
'I gave her a beverage' magnet and mug
After Candiace and Ashley's Season 4 screaming match, Candiace lamented that she "gave her a beverage." This magnet is great to put on your refrigerator door and this mug is another way to relive that same moment.
Juan Dixon Pouch
If you're looking for another RHOP pouch to add to your collection, here's yet another item reminding you that Juan Dixon is not here right now. This is great for cosmetics, school supplies, and other small essentials.
Discovery Phase Apron
The cast ragged on Karen while she was in the "discovery phase" of creating her LaDame Fragrance. And who couldn't relate to being in a "discovery phase," especially when trying out new recipes? This apron is a must-have for RHOP cooks.
LaDame Fragrance By Karen Huger
Yes, Karen's fragrance did come to fruition. It has top notes of fresh citrus and exotic spices along with notes of white floral, vanilla bean, and more.
The Real Housewives of Potomac Cast Names T-Shirt
This t-shirt includes all of the current cast members' names, even the newest Housewife Mia Thornton.
Corona Light- 12 Pack
We had to include Corona Light on this list. It has become synonymous with Ashley Darby, at least according to most RHOP fans.
Gizelle Bryant Real Housewives of Potomac Card
If you have a friend who's the "word on the street" this is the card you need to give them. It's blank on the inside, so you can get a bunch of them to celebrate birthdays and other life milestones.
Word on the street is - I'm the word on the street Unisex Jersey Short Sleeve Tee
Potomac fans know how much Gizelle loves the phrase "word on the street." If you feel like you are the word on the street, then this is a t-shirt that you need.
Karen Huger Side Eye
Karen gives the best side eye. Put this sticker on your laptop, water bottle, or notebook to give yourself a laugh whenever you need one.
'Baddest Thing Walking' Gizelle Bryant Bracelet
Gizelle fans would appreciate this bracelet that celebrates one of her most memorable quotes.
Candiace’s Tears Stemless Wine Glass - RHOP
We've seen Candiace dab her tears with a folded napkin more times than we can count. This cup doesn't come with a folded napkin though... unfortunately.
Candiace Crying Card
Any Real Housewives of Potomac fan would love to receive this card. More tears than Candiace means that someone misses you an awful lot.
My Word by Gizelle Bryant
Technically, this book is a fictional story about a First Lady of a megachurch. But, considering how much this mirrors Gizelle's own life, it's hard to read it and not wonder which parts were inspired by her time in this role.
Karen Huger - Grand Dame Throne Funny Happy Birthday Friend Card
Karen's video invitation inviting her co-stars to her party via throne was just so Karen. This birthday card celebrates the grand dames in your friend group.
The Real Housewives of Potomac Printable Bingo Bundle
This bundle includes 10 different BINGO cards. Five cards are for general play and can be used while watching the various Real Housewives shows. The other five cards include specific content geared towards the RHOP, which makes watching the show even more fun.
Real Housewives of Potomac 'Iconic' Shirt
If you know you know. This shirt symbolizes so many iconic RHOP moments. It's a must-have item for super fans of the series.
Juan Dixon Maryland Terrapins Original Retro Brand 2002 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament March Madness Final Four Commemorative Classic Jersey
If Juan is your favorite House Husband, then you should rock his jersey from back in the day.
RHOP Real Housewives of Potomac Slither Bracelet
Any mention of the Wendy slither is a guaranteed laugh. If you want to make sure you're always in a jovial mood, this bracelet also comes in gold.
If you want to take your Real Housewives of Potomac-inspired purchases to another level, book a trip at one of these hotels and resorts from their cast trips throughout the years:
- The Fairmont Southampton in Bermuda is where the cast stayed during the Season 2 trip, which Karen and Charrisse Jackson-Jordan both tried to host.
- During Season 3, Ashley hosted a retreat at the Nemacolin resort in Pennsylvania. This is also where Matt James' season of The Bachelor was filmed.
- The ladies also went to Hotel Martinez in Cannes, France during the third season, which included Gizelle and Monique reaching a (temporary) truce.
- The cast pranked Wendy at the Savoy Palace in Portugal during the Season 5 cast trip.
