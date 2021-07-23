Iggy Azalea Says She’ll No Longer Share Photos of Son Onyx After “Disgusting” Comments

Iggy Azalea isn't letting anyone mess with her son, Onyx.
The 31-year-old rapper made it abundantly clear that she will no longer tolerate any criticism of her child with ex-boyfriend Playboi Carti after social media users made fun of him. The Australian tweeted, "I've decided I won't be posting about onyx or sharing images online anymore. Y'all not about to be out here playing with my baby on my watch, nope!"
She replied directly to one person who mocked her son's adorable lime green dinosaur outfit: "Imagine being so miserable that you bully a one year old child for picking his own outfit." The "Fancy" rapper continued, "Y'all so corny and bored and it's really a damn shame."
Another person responded to Iggy, claiming that making fun of her son is "an ongoing meme right now." But Iggy wasn't having any of it and stood her ground.
The mom replied saying Onyx isn't a "sub-brand for his fathers fans to obsess over or clown on." She also answered another user, who was more supportive of her decision to stop posting Onyx online. Iggy answered with a quote-tweet, saying, "Just disgusting."
Iggy theorized that because Carti's fans aren't fond of her, they take it out on her son. "You think it's cute to be rude about a baby and what funny stuff he wears," she clapped back. "Know that I will smack you in person, and so will his dad."
In June 2020, the rapper confirmed she did have a son after keeping her pregnancy a secret.
"I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize that I'm always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world," Iggy explained on Instagram at the time. "I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret & I love him beyond words."
Now Iggy can keep her promise to Onyx by protecting his privacy.