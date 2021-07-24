Universal Standard's Online Sample Sale: Score Up to 75% Off Back-to-Office Styles

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Headed back to the office but have nothing to wear? We can relate.
Whether you indulged in a little too much banana bread during quarantine or your style has evolved over the past year, Universal Standard has a great selection of styles that will have you feeling confident and looking stylish on your first day back at the office.
Until 8/2, you can score up to 75% off Universal Standard's bestsellers, archival treasures and core fan favorites during their annual Sample Sale. Besides offering chic blazers, dresses, pants, blouses and more must-have styles, we love how Universal Standard offers sizes 00 to 40.
Below, we rounded up a few of our favorite sale picks to get you started on your savings journey. Remember: It's the weekend, treat yourself!
Misa Jersey Dress
Made from ultra-soft Peruvian cotton, this dress will look great with a pair of flats or booties.
Elbe Shirt
Everyone needs a classic white button-up for work and life in general. Plus, this one has a built-in stretch for unrestricted movement.
Nailah Button Down Tunic
Tie this sheer tunic in the front or wear it down for an easy breezy look.
Cambria Luxe Twill Top
Get this top in navy, forest green and black, and you'll never have to worry about finding a top that's appropriate for work.
Stephanie Wide Leg Stripe Pants
These pants can be dressed up or down with a simple tee or blouse.
Liquid Jersey Genevette Top
We love how versatile this top is! You can wear it to work or date night, and you'll look and feel so stylish.
Hen Vegan Leather Slip Dress
Made from soft vegan leather, this slip dress looks luxe yet comfortable.
Foundation Bandeau Top
Whether you're going out for drinks with girls or want to beat the heat on the weekends, this bandeau top is a great basic to keep in your wardrobe.
Foundation Longe Sleeve Turtleneck Dress
When it starts to cool down, this ribbed jersey dress will make a great layering dress.
Ready for more office must-haves? Check out these essentials for your work bag.