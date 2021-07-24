KardashiansRoyalsRed CarpetCeleb CouplesE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

Universal Standard's Online Sample Sale: Score Up to 75% Off Back-to-Office Styles

Save big on blazers, dresses, blouses, pants and more.

By Emily Spain Jul 24, 2021 2:00 PM
E-comm: Universal Standard’s Sample Sale

Headed back to the office but have nothing to wear? We can relate.

Whether you indulged in a little too much banana bread during quarantine or your style has evolved over the past year, Universal Standard has a great selection of styles that will have you feeling confident and looking stylish on your first day back at the office.

Until 8/2, you can score up to 75% off Universal Standard's bestsellers, archival treasures and core fan favorites during their annual Sample Sale. Besides offering chic blazers, dresses, pants, blouses and more must-have styles, we love how Universal Standard offers sizes 00 to 40.

Below, we rounded up a few of our favorite sale picks to get you started on your savings journey. Remember: It's the weekend, treat yourself!

12 Functional Work Bags That Will Elevate Your Office Style Game

Misa Jersey Dress

Made from ultra-soft Peruvian cotton, this dress will look great with a pair of flats or booties.

$75
$45
Universal Standard

Elbe Shirt

Everyone needs a classic white button-up for work and life in general. Plus, this one has a built-in stretch for unrestricted movement.

$88
$64
Universal Standard

Nailah Button Down Tunic

Tie this sheer tunic in the front or wear it down for an easy breezy look.

$98
$69
Universal Standard

Cambria Luxe Twill Top

Get this top in navy, forest green and black, and you'll never have to worry about finding a top that's appropriate for work.

$118
$78
Universal Standard

Stephanie Wide Leg Stripe Pants

These pants can be dressed up or down with a simple tee or blouse.

$145
$94
Universal Standard

Liquid Jersey Genevette Top

We love how versatile this top is! You can wear it to work or date night, and you'll look and feel so stylish.

$62
$42
Universal Standard

Hen Vegan Leather Slip Dress

Made from soft vegan leather, this slip dress looks luxe yet comfortable.

$130
$72
Universal Standard

Foundation Bandeau Top

Whether you're going out for drinks with girls or want to beat the heat on the weekends, this bandeau top is a great basic to keep in your wardrobe.

$38
$23
Universal Standard

Foundation Longe Sleeve Turtleneck Dress

When it starts to cool down, this ribbed jersey dress will make a great layering dress.

$88
$53
Universal Standard

Ready for more office must-haves? Check out these essentials for your work bag.

