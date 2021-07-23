Big Brother's Nicole Franzel Gives Birth to First Baby With Victor Arroyo

Houseguests, we have some baby news to share!
Big Brother stars Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo announced the birth of their first child together on Friday, July 23. The couple took to Instagram with a heartfelt message about their baby boy, who they named Arrow.
"First, thank you so much for all your prayers and support," Victor's message read. "Today was absolutely amazing & perfect. Arrow (Baby Vic) was born at 8:01am this morning weighing 6lbs 15oz and measuring 20 inches via cesarean."
The reality TV competitor described mom and baby as "healthy and doing great," continuing, "They are currently cuddling & he latched immediately!!"
Victor said he and Nicole were taking skin to skin time with baby Arrow "super seriously" before joking, "we are fighting over him actually."
"SO GRATEFUL & BLESSED," the couple's announcement concluded. "We are so so excited & can't wait to share him with the world!"
Big Brother alums showered the family of three with congratulatory messages. Memphis Garrett, who E! News exclusively revealed is engaged to BB castmate Christmas Abbot, commented, "So happy for you guys!!! I can't wait to meet the little one!"
Meanwhile, Tommy Bracco wrote, "YAY!!!!!! Welcome to the world Arrow!!!"
This past March, amid Nicole's pregnancy, she and Victor tied the knot during an intimate ceremony in Orange Lake, Fla. Two months prior, 29-year-old Nicole announced she was expecting a bundle of joy of their own following a four-year romance.
As she prepared to give birth, Nicole clued her 773,000 Instagram followers in on the "many emotions" she was experiencing.
"First off—delivering a baby feels anything but casual," she shared. "So crazy how we were born for this, yet I have to talk myself out of freaking out daily these days."
Nicole continued, "All I know is my life is about to change forever & I have no idea how to even prepare for it!! I'm super excited, mostly nervous and I've never felt like this before. So much unknown. Usually I can visualize most things but I have no idea what to expect & I realize I won't get it until he's in my arms. Then I truly think everything will fall into place."
Sounds like mom and dad are already well on their way!