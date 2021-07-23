KardashiansRoyalsRed CarpetCeleb CouplesE! SHOWSPhotosVideos
Exclusive

All the Details on Adele and Rich Paul’s “Flirty” Date Night in New York City

From the basketball court to Cipriani, Adele and Rich Paul's relationship is headed in the right direction. An insider shared details of the couple's latest outing together, but this time, in NYC.

Adele and Rich Paul are turning tables on their date night locations.

Just one week after sparking relationship rumors at the Milwaukee Bucks versus Phoenix Suns basketball game in Arizona, the new couple was seen getting cozy in New York City on Wednesday, July 23.

An eyewitness told E! News exclusively that Lebron James' agent and the "Hello" singer enjoyed a double date at the upscale eatery Cipriani.

Describing Adele and Rich as "very playful together and flirty," the source shared they sat next to each other across from the other couple. At one point, the eyewitness said Rich "put his arm around her and they giggled."

Plus, this adorable anecdote offers even more insight into Adele and Rich's dynamic. Toward the end of the meal, the insider told E! News that Adele was chatting with the other woman on their double date. Our source noted Rich "went up and tapped her on the shoulder in a light hearted teasing way to say he wanted to leave."

The 15-time Grammy winner laughed it off and both couples departed Cipriani together, the source added.

All in all, it sounded like a fantastic evening for the lovebirds, with our source concluding, "Adele was in great spirits and thanked the hostess for their meal before going on their way together."

News of Adele's relationship with the sports agent broke four months after she reached a divorce settlement with ex-husband Simon Konecki. The former spouses had taken two years to come to an agreement, which includes joint legal and physical custody of their son Angelo, 8.

It appears Rich and Adele were already together in some capacity before their relationship went public. Rich said he was spending time with a "major pop star," according to The New Yorker in a May 31 article. "She was over yesterday," Rich told writer Isaac Chotiner. However, they weren't yet official at the time, with Rich also saying, "I'm not dating, I'm single. Put that in the story."

