All the Details on Adele and Rich Paul’s “Flirty” Date Night in New York City

Watch : Adele Looks Cozy With Lebron James' Agent Rich Paul

Adele and Rich Paul are turning tables on their date night locations.

Just one week after sparking relationship rumors at the Milwaukee Bucks versus Phoenix Suns basketball game in Arizona, the new couple was seen getting cozy in New York City on Wednesday, July 23.

An eyewitness told E! News exclusively that Lebron James' agent and the "Hello" singer enjoyed a double date at the upscale eatery Cipriani.

Describing Adele and Rich as "very playful together and flirty," the source shared they sat next to each other across from the other couple. At one point, the eyewitness said Rich "put his arm around her and they giggled."

Plus, this adorable anecdote offers even more insight into Adele and Rich's dynamic. Toward the end of the meal, the insider told E! News that Adele was chatting with the other woman on their double date. Our source noted Rich "went up and tapped her on the shoulder in a light hearted teasing way to say he wanted to leave."