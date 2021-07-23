Angelina Jolie Scores Legal Win in Brad Pitt Custody Battle

Watch : Angelina Jolie Reveals She Split From Brad Pitt for Kids' "Wellbeing"

Angelina Jolie has won a major battle in her divorce from Brad Pitt.

On Friday, July 23, a California appeals court granted her request to disqualify private judge John W. Ouderkirk from continuing to preside over her and her ex's custody battle over their children, according to court documents obtained by E! News.

In August 2020, three months after the judge tentatively granted Pitt joint custody of the exes' five minor kids, Jolie's attorney filed a request to have him disqualified for allegedly failing to "disclose multiple professional, business and financial relationships, ongoing during the course of the matter, with Pitt's counsel and their law firms."

Three appellate judges wrote in the appeals court's new ruling, obtained by E! News, that "Judge Ouderkirk's ethical breach, considered together with the information disclosed concerning his recent professional relationships with Pitt's counsel, might cause an objective person, aware of all the facts, reasonably to entertain a doubt as to the judge's ability to be impartial. Disqualification is required."