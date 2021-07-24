Let's Debate Ted Lasso: Is He Actually a Good Coach?

Watch : Does Jason Sudeikis Have a Personal Led Tasso?

There's no denying that Coach Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) is the most heartwarming character on TV.

However, following the season two premiere of Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso, we found ourselves questioning whether the often-inspiring character is actually good at his job. For those who've yet to tune in, the new episode kicked off with AFC Richmond struggling to perform after seven straight ties.

To make matters worse, star player Dani Rojas (Cristo Fernández) even began questioning his "Football is Life" mantra after accidentally killing the beloved mascot, Earl Greyhound. You'd think this would be Ted's time to shine, right? Wrong.

Unable to shake the yips from Dani, Ted and company enlisted the help of sports psychologist Sharon (Sarah Niles). Understandably, as Ted is used to being the one to inspire his players, the American coach found himself feeling insecure about the new hire.

This unexpected scenario had us wondering: If Ted Lasso isn't inspiring others, what is he good for? Of course, this sparked a debate that rocked the (at-home) offices of E! News. So, keep scrolling for two very different takes on Ted's coaching abilities.