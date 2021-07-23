Jessica Alba Reveals the Honest Request 13-Year-Old Daughter Honor Made During Joint Therapy

Watch : Why Jessica Alba Goes to Therapy With Her Daughter Honor

Jessica Alba is giving her daughter Honor Warren the space to ask for what she needs.

The 13-year-old has been going to joint therapy with her mom for years, which came out of Jessica wanting to "see [kids Honor, Haven, 9, and Hayes, 3] each individually and meet them where they are," she said on Katherine Schwarzenegger's podcast, BDA, per People.

Therapy has allowed Honor to ask Jessica what she wants out of her relationship with her mother. Jessica said her teen daughter "felt empowered to find her voice" by attending the sessions. The mom added that Honor now can "speak her voice and own her opinions in a way and really gain confidence to say, 'Hey, Mom, I like this, I don't like this.'"

The teen has even communicated with her mother how she would like "to be punished." Jessica recalled Honor saying, "'This is what I respond to, this is what I don't respond to in that way.'"