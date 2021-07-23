Watch USA Rugby Star Abby Gustaitis Totally Fangirl Over Today's Carson Daly

"I'll remember it forever," she continued. "Walking next to the American flag being carried by Sue [Bird] and Eddy [Alvarez] was surreal and I have goosebumps just thinking about it."



After Hoda joked about the athlete only caring about hearing from Carson, the former MTV VJ had one extremely important question to ask: Was Abby #Team 'N Sync or #Team Backstreet Boys?

Following a burst of laughter, the rugby player revealed her past allegiance with a swiftness, responding, "'N Sync, because of J.T. [Justin Timberlake]."