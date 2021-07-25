KardashiansRoyalsRed CarpetCeleb CouplesE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

12 Can't-Miss Menswear Deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

There are major savings on Nike, Zella, The North Face, Quay, Ugg, and other top brands.

By Marenah Dobin Jul 25, 2021 12:00 PMTags
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

This is the best time of year for Nordstrom customers. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is a shopper's dream come true with can't-miss deals on beauty, home, shoes, activewear, Nordstrom Made brands, back-to-school essentials, the top fall trends, and more. There are so many great deals on men's clothing from brands including, Nike, Ugg, Zella, Calvin Klein, and The North Face.

If you are looking for some shopping inspiration, check out some of our favorite menswear items from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale below.

These $25 Swim Trunks Have 31,900 Five-Star Amazon Reviews

Ugg Scuff Slipper

Ugg slippers are always a great buy. These are so soft, they keep your feet warm, whether you're inside or outdoors.

$80
$55
Nordstrom

Quay Australia Big Time 48mm Gradient Round Sunglasses

These vintage-inspired round sunglasses will become your new go-to shades.

$55
$36
Nordstrom

Olukai Hokua Flip Flop

These are the reliable sandals that you need in your summer wardrobe. They're incredibly comfortable and durable for all-day wear all season long. You might as well nab them while they're on sale.

$75
$50
Nordstrom

Zella Men's Live In Pocket Joggers

As the name suggests, you'll want to live in these Zella joggers. Thankfully, they're available in five versatile colors and they are exceptionally comfortable.

$59
$39
Nordstrom

Nike Dry 3-Pack Everyday Plus Cushion Crew Training Socks

These Nike socks are simply the best, and they're not just for men. They are made from sweat-wicking, breathable fabric that keep you dry, cool, and comfortable. These are so worth stocking up. Trust me.

$18
$12
Nordstrom

Nordstrom Slim Fit CoolMax Flat Front Performance Chino Shorts

These classic chino shorts are available in a variety of colors, but they aren't your standard clothes. They're actually made from a stretchy, moisture-wicking twill that will keep you comfortable and cool as temperatures rise.

$50
$30
Nordstrom

Nike Air Max SC Sneaker

Nike Air Max sneakers are nothing short of legendary, which is why they've been an easy go-to for decades. The cushioning absorbs impact and distributes weight for consistent, buoyant comfort with each step you take.

$75
$55
Nordstrom

Calvin Klein 5-Pack Performance Boxer Briefs

Does it get any more iconic than Calvin Klein boxer briefs? They are made from sweat-wicking fabric that resist chafing and bunching. This is a great deal for a set of five pairs.

$68
$43
Nordstrom

Ted Baker London Tortila Slim Fit Tipped Pocket Polo

This polished polo shirt is a wardrobe essential. It's made from soft blend of modal and cotton and it's available in six different colors. 

$99
$60
Nordstrom

Nordstrom Brody Driving Penny Loafer

It's essential to have a fresh pair of loafers in your closet. These Nordstrom brand loafers are available in tan, black, and navy. Quite honestly, with a deal like this, it's definitely worth it to nab more than one pair. This timeless style is what you need for work, special events, and any occasion in between.

$90
$55
Nordstrom

The North Face 'Gordon Lyons' Zip Fleece Jacket

Now is the perfect time to stock up on a fleece zip-up from The North Face. They are just so comfortable and so reliable. You can never have too many of these.

$99
$74
Nordstrom

Nike Dri-FIT Challenger Hybrid Running Shorts

If you're looking for a pair of lightweight, quick-dry running shorts, the search is over. These Nike Dri-FIT shorts wick away sweat to keep you dry when you're working out. You can also wear them as a bathing suit, so it's basically two items in one.

 

$35
$26
Nordstrom

If you're looking for more great Nordstrom buys, check out these Nordstrom Made brands from the anniversary sale.

