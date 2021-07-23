Watch Selena Gomez and Sister Gracie Reenact Iconic Full House Fight in Rare Video

Watch : Selena Gomez Warns About Relationship Red Flags on TikTok

Selena Gomez really is everywhere you look on TikTok lately.

The former Disney Channel actress rang in her 29th birthday on July 22 with a slew of videos on the social media platform, including one with her 8-year-old sister Gracie. In the clip, the duo acted out a scene from Full House, in which sisters D.J. Tanner (Candace Cameron Bure) and Stephanie Tanner (Jodie Sweetin) get in an argument. Selena and Gracie—playing the older and younger siblings respectively—argued over who was better. They shot back lines with each other over who was older or younger, and taller or shorter. At the end of the clip, Selena, acting out D.J.'s line, says "I'm smarter," and Gracie, as Stephanie, lip-synced, "I'm not falling for that!"

Selena's TikTok with her sister came during her pool party to celebrate her big day. A source exclusively told E! News that it was "really low key but she was excited to get everyone together to celebrate turning 29."

The festivities even included a "huge water slide," said the source, and plenty of decorations like balloons and pool toys, and "white décor everywhere that said '29,' 'Selena So Fine' and 'HBD Selena.'"