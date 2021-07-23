Morgan Wallen Reflects on Racial Slur Controversy in First Interview Since Scandal

Watch : Morgan Wallen's N-Word Fallout

Morgan Wallen is ready to explain himself.

Five months after a video leaked of the country star using the N-word while out with friends—an incident that threatened to derail his entire music career—the 28-year-old sat down with Good Morning America's Michael Strahan on Friday, July 23, to share what went down.

"It just happened. I was around some of my friends and you know, we say dumb stuff together," Wallen said. "It was, in our minds, it's playful, you know. I don't know if...that sounds ignorant, but that's really where it came from and it's wrong."

The singer added, "We were all clearly drunk and I was asking [my friend's] girlfriend to take care of him because he was drunk and he was leaving. I didn't mean it in any derogatory manner at all."

In the interview, his first since the scandal, he also revealed that after the controversy he met with leaders from groups like the Black Music Action Coalition and also checked himself into rehab.