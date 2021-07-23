KardashiansRoyalsRed CarpetCeleb CouplesE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

Henry Golding Recalls Surprising "Brush With the Royal Family" Before Rise to Fame

Henry Golding revealed that he has an interesting past when it comes to the Royal family. See how the Crazy Rich Asians star was connected to Kate Middleton before becoming famous.

Turns out, before he snagged the role of Nick Young, actor Henry Golding brushed shoulders with another crazy rich family in real life.
 
During a July 22 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, the 34-year-old actor revealed his surprising connection to the British royal family. 
 
More specifically, Henry shared that before his meteoric rise to fame, the Duchess of Cambridge would frequent his workplace for beauty purposes, explaining, "Kate Middleton used to come to the hairdressers that I used to work at way before."
 
And although he didn't have Prince William's wife as his client specifically, he did mention that he helped someone very close to her instead. "I cut her brother's hair a long time ago," Henry revealed of James Middleton. "Really sweet family, very sweet family, so that's my brush with the royals."
 
However, that memory may not be the end of the road his last brush with nobility.

Host Andy Cohen also jokingly pointed out that, Henry—who is rumored to be in the running to play 007 agent James Bond for the final film debuting in October—might end up at Buckingham Palace after all. "You know, if you're James Bond," Andy told Henry, "You're going to be having dinner at the palace with the queen."

The Crazy Rich Asians star, who played coy about the possibility (as any good secret spy would), responded, "I guess that comes hand-in-hand."
 
Maybe we should be on the lookout for Henry in disguise as a hairdresser in the near future?
 
Watch the interview for yourself above!

(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family).

