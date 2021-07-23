How the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony Honored the Pandemic—And Celebrated How Far We've Come

Watch : Coco Gauff Tests Positive for COVID & Pulls Out of Tokyo Olympics

It's been a long countdown to the Tokyo Olympics.

When the Closing Ceremony of the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro capped off close to five years ago, there was no telling then that the next Summer Games would be delayed by a pandemic.

But as anyone who has experienced the past year and half can attest, 2020 was a year of tragically life-changing events that robbed people of one of simple joys of life: Celebrating together.

On Friday, July 23, the world came together at the Opening Ceremony of the 2020 Olympic Games where Tokyo 2020 President Hashimoto Seiko reflected on a year unlike any other.

"Hopes have been connected one by one by many hands, and we are now in a position to welcome this day," she shared. "The whole world has faced immense challenges with COVID-19. I would like to express my gratitude and respect to all essential workers including those in medical services and others around the world who have shown such determination in overcoming these challenges."