Tonga's Oiled-Up Flag Bearer Is Back and Heating Up the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony

No shirt? No problem!

As the Tokyo Olympic Games kicked off Friday, July 23, all eyes were on the Opening Ceremony where athletes from around the world safely participated in the Parade of Nations.

And, guys? He's baaaaaack.

Before the United States team walked around Olympic Stadium, Team Tonga took center stage thanks to flag bearer Pita Taufatofua. The Internet quickly started to buzz as the 37-year-old's oiled-up abs and impressive physique reignited memories from Olympics past.

For those curious about the coconut oil, Pita previously revealed to the Today show that the substance has cultural roots and is considered an expression of ancestral ties to Tonga and the symmetry of the human body.

So, what brings Pita back to the Olympics for the third time? The athlete is expected to compete in taekwondo in the weeks to come. As for all the attention surrounding his traditional outfit, the motivational speaker and UNICEF ambassador didn't expect it.