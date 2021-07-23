Sue Bird and Eddy Alvaraz Carry the American Flag As They Lead Team USA Into the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Watch : 2020 Tokyo Olympics: By the Numbers

Sue Bird and Eddy Alvaraz are leading the way for Team USA.

At the 2020 Olympics on Friday, July 23, the decorated duo became the first to share the honor of leading their fellow teammates into the Opening Ceremony.

The WNBA legend and four-time Olympic gold medalist shared how excited she was for this very moment, which cements her in history as the second American female basketball player to carry the flag, in an interview with NBC. The current coach for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Women's Basketball team, Dawn Staley, was the first to do so in 2004.

"It's very difficult to explain," Sue shared. "The energy is insane. I know our country's in a tough moment right now, but right now, we all feel unified and it's incredible."

As for Alvarez, the 31-year-old baseball player—who previously won silver in speed skating at the 2014 Sochi Olympics—has also made history as he becomes the first Cuban-American player to carry the American flag.