Megan Rapinoe Shares the Silver Lining of the Tokyo Olympics Amid Sweden Loss

Watch : 2020 Tokyo Olympics: By the Numbers

There was a time when Megan Rapinoe had no idea if she would set foot in Tokyo.

As a forward on the United States women's soccer team at the postponed 2020 Olympics, the 36-year-old gold medalist is well aware of how special this moment is amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Last year in March and April, we were sitting here wondering if we were even going to get this opportunity," she told NBC's Mike Tirico and Savannah Guthrie from a team bus on Friday, July 23, "so while it looks quite different and feels quite different than it has in the past, I think all of us are just thrilled to be here."

While the women's soccer team wouldn't be able to attend the Opening Ceremony ("I don't know who scheduled us practice at this time," Rapinoe joked), they were focused on their games ahead. "Hopefully we can put on a good show," she added, "and be a part of that great legacy of Team USA."