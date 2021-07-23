Sex/Life Star Sarah Shahi Shares Her First Impression of Adam Demos After They Met On Set

You never get a second chance to make a first impression, but luckily for Adam Demos, things couldn't have gone any better things couldn't have gone any better when he met now-girlfriend Sarah Shahi.
The co-stars of Netflix's much-talked-about series, Sex/Life, began dating late last year after hitting it off on set and all eyes have been focused on them ever since. In fact, in a new clip shared to the show's official Instagram, Sarah recalled what it was like when she first laid eyes on her current partner.
"I remember meeting Adam in the trailer on the first day and, you know, he's tall and charismatic and good-looking," she shared. "And I remember being like, 'Oh…okay.'"
And Sarah's first impression of her co-star only got better once they began to run through their steamy lines.
"We did our first scene together and I heard how he said the words and I was like, 'Oh, now I get why you're Brad,'" Sarah recalled. "Like he just owns that mysteriousness. He owns the darkness, but he's also light at the same time."
"And I think it's hard for an actor to be able to hold those two things simultaneously," she continued. "And Adam does it effortlessly. He is effortlessly cool."
Sarah's been aiming for that effortlessly cool vibe since meeting Adam, because let's just say she might have been just a little parched after that first encounter.
"I said, 'Well, that's a tall drink of water,'" Shahi recalled to People. "When I first met Adam, I was really blown away with him. We met in the makeup trailer and we just got on instantly. We had the exact same taste in music. We had the same taste in whiskey and tequilas, and I was really blown away by him just as a person and all I knew was that I wanted more."
