Every Must-See Moment From the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony

Let the games begin!
After much anticipation—and one long year of waiting—the 2020 Tokyo Olympics are finally here and already proving to be a must-see summer event. On July 23, athletes from around the world are coming together to officially kick off the games with the Opening Ceremony. While many viewers are used to lots of lights, dancers and performances, today's event is expected to look a little different.
According to Opening Ceremony executive producer Marco Balich, this year's affair will be scaled down event given that the coronavirus pandemic is still impacting the entire world. "It will be a much more sobering ceremony," he told Reuters. "Nevertheless, with beautiful Japanese aesthetics. Very Japanese, but also in sync with the sentiment of today, the reality. We have to do our best to complete this unique and hopefully the only one of its kind Olympics."
According to event organizers, some traditions like the Parade of Nations will still go on. However, players will follow tight social distancing rules as they march in a largely empty Olympics stadium.
"I think the great achievement of the creative team of this ceremony is that they have managed to accept the empty seats as a fact and still retain a focus on the athletes," Marco shared. "It will be very meaningful, far from the grandiosity of previous ceremonies. The moment is now. It is a beautiful effort. A very truthful, honest ceremony, nothing fake. Not smoke and mirrors. It will be about real stuff happening in today."
Whether you woke up early to watch the ceremony live on NBC with Today's Savannah Guthrie and Mike Tirico or are simply trying to catch up on the biggest moments, E! News has you covered.
See the emotional, beautiful and inspiring moments from the Opening Ceremony below: