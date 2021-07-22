Gabrielle Union Proves She's Truly Ageless in Cheeky Nude Selfie Sent to Dwyane Wade

Watch : Gabrielle Union Shares Romantic Video on Dwyane Wade's Birthday

Dwyane Wade may be retired from basketball, but Gabrielle Union is still providing plenty of heat in their house.

The 48-year-old actress gave her Instagram followers a taste of what married life is like when Dwyane shared a sizzling selfie she sent him on July 22. Gabrielle modeled a cheeky black thong and rocked two high ponytails for the mirror pic. She smirked into the camera as the snapshot caught her reflection.

The sexy photo came a month after Gabrielle told E!'s Daily Pop she didn't know what to get Dwyane for Father's Day. The Bring It On actress said, "I got him two cars during the pandemic. What do you do after that? I don't know, a boat?"

Luckily, her athletic husband wasn't actually too hard to shop for as he made it clear there was only one item on his wish list. "It'll be an easy Father's Day for her," he responded. "She ain't go to spend no money. I'll be at the golf course."