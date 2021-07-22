Gabrielle Union Proves She's Truly Ageless in Cheeky Nude Selfie Sent to Dwyane Wade

Dwyane Wade may be retired from basketball, but Gabrielle Union is still providing plenty of heat in their house.
The 48-year-old actress gave her Instagram followers a taste of what married life is like when Dwyane shared a sizzling selfie she sent him on July 22. Gabrielle modeled a cheeky black thong and rocked two high ponytails for the mirror pic. She smirked into the camera as the snapshot caught her reflection.
The sexy photo came a month after Gabrielle told E!'s Daily Pop she didn't know what to get Dwyane for Father's Day. The Bring It On actress said, "I got him two cars during the pandemic. What do you do after that? I don't know, a boat?"
Luckily, her athletic husband wasn't actually too hard to shop for as he made it clear there was only one item on his wish list. "It'll be an easy Father's Day for her," he responded. "She ain't go to spend no money. I'll be at the golf course."
And while Gabrielle's attempt to shower Dwyane with luxury gifts proves just how thoughtful she is, the 39-year-old former basketball player has shown just as much love for her.
The dad of Kaavia, 2, Xavier, 7, Zaya, 14, and Zaire, 19, wrote the sweetest caption for his wife on Mother's Day. He said Gabrielle has "shown the world that there's more than one way to be a Mother."
"Thank you for having the patience and the willingness to learn how to love us," he said about her joining his large family. "Thank you for allowing us to love you. Thank you for always being with the sh-ts, thank you for always being ready for the antics, thank you for the teaching, the laughter, the sexiness, the coolness, the realness!"