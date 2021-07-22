Christina Haack Enjoys "Nice Day" on Flip or Flop Without Tarek El Moussa After Alleged Dispute

Watch : Tarek El Moussa Allegedly Calls Ex-Wife Christina Haack a "Loser"

Was that a subtle dig?

Christina Haack just said she had a "nice day" on the set of Flip of Flop. Cue the gasps! While that might not sound like a shocking confession coming from the show's host of eight years, her cheery message came just one day after multiple outlets reported she was on the receiving end of a heated argument on set last week.

TMZ reported that Christina's ex-husband and Flip or Flop co-star, Tarek El Moussa, hurled insults her way after he reportedly "didn't like" the way she signaled at him to start filming. Tarek allegedly compared Christina to his much "hotter and richer" fiancée, Heather Rae Young.

On July 22, the recently-divorced reality star shared some behind-the-scenes footage of her crew inside what appeared to be their latest fixer-upper, post-renovations. "Nice day on the Flip of Flop set," she wrote, along with a camera emoji. The real kicker is that Tarek was nowhere to be seen, suggesting she had a peaceful day while filming solo.