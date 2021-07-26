Why Paulie Calafiore's Dream to Join the Olympics Bobsled Team May Be His Biggest Challenge Yet

Watch : 2020 Tokyo Olympics: By the Numbers

Paulie Calafiore has never been afraid of a challenge.

In recent years, MTV viewers have seen the reality star become a finalist—and ruffle a few feathers—on Final Reckoning and War of the Worlds 2. In fact, he's been able to beat the odds and conquer veterans like Johnny Bananas and Brad Fiorenza.

But when the coronavirus pandemic put his future on The Challenge in jeopardy, Paulie received a call from an Olympian that would change his life.

"In March 2020, when everything kind of started happening, I got a phone call from Lolo Jones and she was like, ‘Hey, would you have any interest in bobsled?'" Paulie recalled in an exclusive interview with E! News. "I was just taken off of The Challenge: Total Madness so I was like, where am I going with this? When she called about it, I was like, what else do I have to do?"

More than a year later, Paulie has transformed his physique by gaining more than 60 pounds and dedicating any and all free time to training. This week, he will be competing in the final tryouts that could put him one step closer to a spot on Team USA.