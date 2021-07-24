All the Stars Who Have Dated Their Celebrity Crushes

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox

Nowadays Machine Gun Kelly gets to go home with Fox. But more than a decade ago, he had a poster of her on his bedroom wall.

It's a stunning full-circle moment in the story of the 31-year-old star. While he's making hit songs and dominating headlines with his romance with his Midnight in the Switchgrass co-star, fans can truly say he's living his dream.

In an interview with his former Cleveland high school classmate Wesley Lowery for GQ, the author noted his teenage friend's early love for Fox, known then as the bombshell of the first two Transformers films. "At least one classmate," Lowery wrote, "recalls him vowing he'd marry her one day." And, like many teens of that time, he had a poster of her in his bedroom—from a GQ shoot, no less.

As MGK quipped, "So that's some full-circle s--t."