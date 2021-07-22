The Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Home Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If your home isn't sparking joy, Nordstrom is offering tons of deals on must-have homegoods during their Anniversary Sale to help you out! From Barefoot Dreams blankets (yes, you read that right) and quality cookware to zen diffusers and conversation-starting artwork, you're sure to find something that will upgrade any space you're struggling with.
Nordy Club cardholders can now shop the sale, so if that's you, we love this journey for you! If you're not a cardholder, no worries, public sale begins on 7/28 at 3:00 a.m. ET /12:00 a.m. PT.
Below, we rounded up 10 of our favorite Anniversary Sale home deals that we think you'll love, too!
Nest New York Bamboo & Grapefruit Diffuser Set - $100 Value
We love Nest's diffusers! They will fill your space with the most lovely scents. Plus, this set would make a great gift!
Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw Blanket
We could write a book about why we love these blankets so much! They are the epitome of cozy, and you will never look at another blanket the same way again. Given they are usually $180 and rarely go on sale, this is such a good deal! If you're not a cheetah fan, there's other styles included in the sale.
Schott Zwiesel Fortessa Tritan Forte Universal Tumbler - Set of 2
Stock up on these beautiful tumblers while you can! We love how luxe they look.
Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle
Tea time goals! We've had our eyes on this minimalist electric kettle for awhile, so we're definitely going to take advantage of this deal. It has a precision-pour spout and an LCD screen that shows real-time temperature.
Deny Designs Irony in West Texas Framed Art Print
This Prada Marfa print will look great on your gallery wall or alone. We can't get over how this print is only $32.
Theragun Mini, Wave Solo & Revive Stick Massage Bundle
For athletes and anyone who constantly says, "my back hurts," you need Theragun's portable muscle treatment. This bundle includes two massage devices and a nourishing balm that offers on-the-go pain relief and reduced stiffness.
OHOM Ui Mug & Warmer Set
If you've searched high and low for a solution to keep your coffee or tea warm past breakfast, this mug and warmer set is a must. It has a special charger that uses magnetic induction energy to heat up the metallic layering on the bottom of the coffee mug to maintain the temperature of your coffee.
Nordstrom Percale Duvet Cover & Sham Set
Upgrade your bedscape with fresh 200 thread count sheets that feel as comfortable as they look.
Leeway Home - The Full Way 44-Piece Set
We are obsessed with this beautiful 44-piece set! You'll get enough plates, bowls, mugs, glasses and cutlery to accommodate a table of four.
Pom Pom at Home Monte Hand Woven Rug
Elevate your bathroom, kitchen or bedroom with this shaggy cotton rug! It has a hand-painted geometric design that will go with almost any room's aesthetic.
Ready for more home must-haves? Check out this chic furniture that's under $200.