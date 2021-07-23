Sonja Morgan Is "Suspicious" of Ramona Singer's Male Model Date in Hilarious RHONY Preview

Watch : Sonja Morgan Surprising Andy Cohen at GLAAD Media Awards

It takes one to know one!

Beloved The Real Housewives of New York City star Sonja Morgan famously considers dating to be a hobby, but longtime BFF and co-star Ramona Singer isn't as forthright about her active love life.

In a hilarious, exclusive sneak peek at the Tuesday, July 27 RHONY episode, Luann de Lesseps invites multiple male models to a birthday party for "sisters" Sonja and Ramona. Yet, Sonja is quick to call out Ramona's faux surprise at seeing a particular suitor named Dylan.

"I met him through people," Ramona coyly says as she accepts pink roses from the model.

Sonja jokes of the "suspicious" explanation in a confessional, "Basically, she doesn't want me to know where she met this guy." It turns out that Dylan first connected with Ramona at an Oscars party, but are they more than just acquaintances?

Co-stars Leah McSweeney and Eboni K. Williams are way too distracted by nude model Kurt, now clothed at the party, to care about Ramona's trysts.