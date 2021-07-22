Lorde and Seth Meyers Went Day Drinking—and It Was Royally Hilarious

Watch : Lorde Spotted Kissing Rumored Boyfriend

Seth Meyers and Lorde just had a different kind of buzz—one from day drinking.

For the July 21 episode of Late Night, the host and the singer met up at New York's Zero Bond, where they enjoyed some liquor and laughs.

After starting their day with beers, Seth poured Lorde a martini and offered her a few cocktails that were inspired by her songs. For instance, he made a concoction called solar power, named after her new album and single, that had "a lot of energy in it" and consisted of iced coffee, Red Bull, espresso beans and Four Loko. Seth also took a cue from her track "Ribs" by serving up a beverage consisting of gin and (you guessed it) ribs.

Then, it was time for a few drinking games. Lorde and Seth quizzed each other on New Zealand and New England slang and, as an ode to her no. 1 hit, they grilled each on their knowledge of royals.