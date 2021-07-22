Margot Robbie Slept Next to a "Life-Size Cardboard Cut-Out" of This Celeb for 2 Years

Watch : Margot Robbie Unrecognizable With Jet Black Hair for New Role

Before they were co-stars, Margot Robbie and John Cena had a "history."

The Oscar nominee publicly shared the news while appearing alongside the WWE star on the July 21 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. When guest host Anthony Anderson mentioned there's a "backstory" between The Suicide Squad castmates, the actress made a surprising confession.

"I watched WWE when I was growing up, when I was a kid I loved The Undertaker," Robbie explained. "And then obviously when I was a teenager I stopped watching. But then, as a late teen, early 20s, I had a boyfriend who was obsessed with John Cena. So much so that he dressed as John Cena for his 21st birthday and had a cardboard cut-out in his bedroom."

"So I slept in a room for two years with a life-size cardboard cut-out of John Cena in the room," she laughed, noting that sometimes it would startle her when she'd wake up in the middle of the night. "And then I'd be like, 'Oh, it's just John Cena, it's OK.'"