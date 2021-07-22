KardashiansRoyalsRed CarpetCeleb CouplesE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

Olympian Simone Manuel Shares What's In Her Bag

Before departing for her second Olympic Games, the swimmer made sure to pack BIC razors, playing cards, swim gear and more must-haves.

By Emily Spain Jul 22, 2021 12:00 PMTags
E-Comm: Simone Manuel's Olympics Packing Must-Haves Harry How/Getty Images; E! Illustration

If anyone knows how to "just keep swimming," it's Simone Manuel

After being diagnosed with overtraining syndrome in March, the two-time gold medalist pushed through to reclaim her spot on the U.S. Women's Olympic Swim Team for her second Olympic Games. Ahead of her departure to Tokyo, the swimming sensation revealed everything she packed in her swim bag as well as her tip for aspiring young swimmers.

"Never be complacent. Be proud of what you have accomplished, but always look forward and work towards what's next," Simone explained. "Do all the little things that others may not to reach your goals – go to bed early, eat well, take care of your mental health, and stretch."

To check out her swim bag must-haves for the Tokyo Olympics, scroll below!

Olympian Katie Ledecky Shares What's In Her Swim Bag

BIC Soleil Sensitive Advanced Women's Disposable Razor - 2-Pack

In order to maximize her speed in the water, Simone relies on BIC's Soleil Sensitive Advanced women's disposable razors for an ultra-smooth shave. Last year, she took her love for the brand to the next level by serving as one of the faces of BIC's Soleil Sensitive Advanced "Game On" campaign.

TYR x Simone Women's Night Dream Cutoutfit One Piece Swimsuit

For practices, the gold medalist is repping her very own swimsuits designed in collaboration with TYR.

Headphones

To get in the zone for her races, Simone made sure to pack headphones.

Pillow

As someone who has been training non-stop for this huge milestone, sleep is of the utmost importance, which makes a comfy pillow necessary.

Comfy Clothes

The swimmer told us "comfy clothes" like this ultra soft sleep top were an absolute must-have. 

Hair Brush

To keep her hair on point in and out of her swim cap, the Olympian made sure to pack a hair brush.

Apple iPad

Simone brought her iPad for "movies and games" to keep her entertained on flights and during downtime.

Playing Cards

For long travel days, playing cards are a must for Olympians, too!

Water Bottle

Staying hydrated is key for athletes and everyone watching the Tokyo Games from the couch!

Swim Gear

Last but not least, a trustworthy pair of goggles is essential for Simone.

In need of something red, white and blue to wear to your Olympics viewing party? Check out these star-spangled looks.

