Olympian Simone Manuel Shares What's In Her Bag

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If anyone knows how to "just keep swimming," it's Simone Manuel!

After being diagnosed with overtraining syndrome in March, the two-time gold medalist pushed through to reclaim her spot on the U.S. Women's Olympic Swim Team for her second Olympic Games. Ahead of her departure to Tokyo, the swimming sensation revealed everything she packed in her swim bag as well as her tip for aspiring young swimmers.

"Never be complacent. Be proud of what you have accomplished, but always look forward and work towards what's next," Simone explained. "Do all the little things that others may not to reach your goals – go to bed early, eat well, take care of your mental health, and stretch."

To check out her swim bag must-haves for the Tokyo Olympics, scroll below!