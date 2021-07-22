Disney Channel Star Tiffany Thornton Gives Birth to Baby No. 4

Watch : Shawn Johnson Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Andrew East

Things are looking bright for former Disney Channel standout Tiffany Thornton and her family on this special day.

The 35-year-old alum of Sonny With a Chance and So Random! welcomed daughter Kimber Jo Capaci on Wednesday, July 21, and she announced the happy news with a series of Instagram posts. This is Tiffany's second child with husband Josiah Capaci, and she also has two sons from her marriage to late husband Chris Carney.

"Kimber Jo Capaci," she captioned a shot of the sleeping newborn. "7-21-21, born at 2:05pm, 7 pounds 10 ounces. 19 inches long, Perfect as can be!"

Earlier in the day, Tiffany shared footage from the hospital of herself anticipating the big moment. "In case you're wondering why I sound so out of breath, I don't know," she said with a laugh. "I think I'm just really nervous, which is crazy because this is my fourth time doing this. I get really nauseous when I'm nervous, so pray for me that I don't get sick to my stomach."