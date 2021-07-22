Pay Tribute to the Big Apple with the Studs New York Collection

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Whether you're a born and bred New Yorker, a New York City transplant, or simply a person who appreciates the Big Apple, the latest jewelry collection from Studs is something you should check out. The Studs Loves New York collection is a 17-piece drop that includes huggie earrings and studs (of course) with odes to the subway, soft pretzels, bagels, and more New York City essentials.
Keep on scrolling to see some of our stand-outs from the drop.
Enamel Apple Stud
This red enamel earring is the perfect way to showcase your love for the Big Apple. It's also an adorable gift for teachers.
Martini Huggie Charm
Cheers to NYC with this martini-shaped huggie earring.
Pizza Studs
New York City has the best pizza, doesn't it? You might as well show off your love for pizza with some jewelry. Plus wearing your pizza is calorie-free.
Gothic NY Stud
Wear your favorite city's initials with pride.
MetroCard Charm Huggie
You may not always remember to have you MetroCard with you, but how could you ever forget to put on these earrings?
Dice Charm Huggie
You know never know what you'll get from a New York night. It really is a roll of the dice. These dice charm huggies are also a great gift for casino enthusiasts.
Pretzel Charm Huggie
You might not be able to eat a New York pretzel whenever you want, but you can honor the iconic food with a pair of earrings. And, once again, wearing your favorite snacks is a calorie-free way to enjoy yourself.
Studs The Big Apple Bundle
The Big Apple Bundle embodies quintessential New York. It includes the pretzel huggie, MetroCard huggie, big apple stud, and more.
If you're looking for more great jewelry finds, check out Electric Picks, a brand that Gabrielle Union, Hailey Bieber, and Vanessa Hudgens have recently rocked.