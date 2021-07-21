Jason Sudeikis and Keeley Hazell Are "No Longer Romantic" After Brief Relationship

Watch : Does Jason Sudeikis Have a Personal Led Tasso?

Ted Lasso's Jason Sudeikis is a free agent after he and Keeley Hazell called time on their fling.

A source tells E! News the father of two and actress are "no longer romantic" after enjoying a brief relationship. "Jason and Keeley were never in a serious relationship," the insider shares. "It was definitely never a serious thing."

The insider adds that the 45-year-old actor and 34-year-model "are also longtime friends who have been close for years," seemingly confirming that their romance simply fizzled out.

Jason and Keeley's friendship turned into something more this past February, when a source told E! News, "He's enjoying spending time with her, but it's casual for now. They have known each other for a while and have always been friendly."