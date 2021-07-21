Harvey Weinstein Pleads Not Guilty to Sexual Assault Charges in Los Angeles

Seth Wenig/AP/Shutterstock

The Los Angeles police, the Beverly Hills police and the District Attorney's Bureau of Investigation are all investigating the case.

E! News has reached out to his lawyer for comment on the plea.

Last February, a jury in New York convicted Weinstein of two counts of criminal charges: rape in the third degree and criminal sexual act in the first degree. He was found not guilty on two counts of predatory sexual assault and one count of rape in the first degree.

The following month, he was sentenced to 23 years in prison in New York

"We thank the court for imposing a sentence that puts sexual predators and abusive partners in all segments of society on notice," District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. said in a statement at the time. "We thank the survivors for their remarkable statements today and indescribable courage over the last two years... Their words took down a predator and put him behind bars, and gave hope to survivors of sexual violence all across the world."

Weinstein's lawyer, Donna Rotunno, spoke to reporters after the sentencing, saying that the "number was obnoxious."

"Of course it's too harsh, that's ridiculous," she said in response to a question. "Harvey feels terrible. Of course he does. This is not an easy day. We hope that this sentence will speak to the appellate court in a way that will show that this has been unfair since the very beginning and here is just one thing that we can add to the list of things that did not show a fair, just and impartial trial."

His lawyers later filed an appeal in April 2021, arguing that he did not receive a fair trial due in part to a "grossly unqualified" juror and the media attention surrounding the case.