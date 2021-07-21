Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Her New Neon Makeover By True Thompson & Cousin Crew

Watch : Khloe Kardashian & Addison Rae's Hilarious Makeup Challenge

Now, this is a must-see makeover!

Khloe Kardashian raved that her makeup team "killed it" as she debuted a new neon-hued look via Instagram Stories on July 21...but her cosmetic expert is none other than three-year-old daughter True Thompson. The adorable tot already is a budding supermodel, so just count makeup artist as her next career venture alongside "triplet" cousins Chicago West and future Kylie Cosmetics CEO Stormi Webster. Even budding fashionista Dream Kardashian joined in on the fun!

"Oh my gosh, what are you doing to me?" Khloe said with a laugh as the girls painted her face. "Dreamy, what are you guys doing to me?!"

After the makeup session, Khloe showed off her sparkly orange and pink look. "So, I don't know what you guys think, but I think I just got a new team of makeup artists," the Good American founder joked. "True and Dream, Stormi and Chi killed it."